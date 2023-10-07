How to watch Kentucky vs Georgia for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Kentucky and Georgia meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The home team is ready for another key victory. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Kentucky vs Georgia online free in the US on Fubo]

The Wildcats are No. 20 in the nation, they have a winning record of 5-0 with two wins against conference teams, so far they are in the second spot of the SEC’s East Division.

The Bulldogs continue to build their road to the College Football Playoff, they are the No. 1 team in the nation and are likely to win this game since last week they won against Auburn 27-20.

When will Kentucky vs Georgia be played?

Kentucky and Georgia play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, October 7 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The Bulldogs are big favorites, but a loss could end their dream of a 3-win CFP streak.

Kentucky vs Georgia: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Kentucky vs Georgia in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Kentucky and Georgia at the Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, October 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.