How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Jason Kubler for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal and Jason Kubler are ready to clash in the Round of 16 at the 2024 Brisbane International. The game will be played on Thursday, January 4 at 3:30 AM (ET) at Pat Rafter Arena in Australia.

[Watch Rafael Nadal vs Jason Kubler online free in the US on Fubo]

After a big injury in the left psoas iliac, Rafael Nadal played his first singles match in almost a year on Tuesday and got a huge 7-5, 6-1 victory over Dominic Thiem in a long awaited tournament’s debut. This is another step in his return to tennis and, of course, the beginning of his farewell season. He is still chasing Novak Djokovic and the record of most Grand Slams won.

Meanwhile, Jason Kubler is just trying to play spoiler. He advanced to the Round of 16 thanks to a walkover against Aslan Karatsev when the match was going to a third set. He is the No.102 ranked player in the world with absolutely nothing to lose.

When will Rafael Nadal vs Jason Kubler be played?

Rafael Nadal and Jason Kubler will play on Thursday, January 4, at 3:30 AM (ET). It’s the first tournament playing singles for the Spanish legend in his final year as a professional.

Rafael Nadal vs Jason Kubler: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Jason Kubler in the US

The matchup between Rafael Nadal and Jason Kubler will be available in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option to watch the game in the US is Tennis Channel.