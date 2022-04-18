The Fan Controlled Football league will be available through the big services of the live streaming industry with cheap prices and some are totally free. Check here the best options to watch the FCF.

The Fan Controlled Football league is breaking all expectations from day one with multiple live streams broadcasting the games and with a larger than expected audience. Until now the FCF remains true to the connection between fans and teams like no other sport in the world.

Teams in the FCF offer a high level of play, much like the NFL, with big names coming out of retirement to play in the league and other controversial players like Johnny Manziel showing they still have fuel left in the tank.

The best thing about the FCF is that it is available on the major live streaming services in the United States and Canada, it is the perfect option while the NFL is in the offseason. Most of the live streams for the FCF are subscription-based, but one is free to watch all the games.

How to watch the Fan Controlled Football league in 2022?

The Fan Controlled Football League will be available on three paid live streaming services which are known as the big boys of the live streaming industry in the United States. The first streaming service is FuboTV with a 7-day free trial, they offer all FCF games through their channel streams.

The second option is DAZN with the same number of games as FuboTV and other live streaming services but somewhat limited in terms of other content for subscribers. And the third and final option to watch the FCF is Peacock (NBC's app). To watch the FCF for free fans can login on twitch and look for their channel.

The Fan Controlled Football league have their home stadium at Pullman Yard in Georgia, that will be the place from where all the games will be broadcast during the season, plus that is the only stadium where the teams will play the games.