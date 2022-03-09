Novak Djokovic was in the entry list for the 2022 BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open, after competing in Dubai last month. However, he confirmed his retirement from the tournament today. Here, check out why.

Tennis is back in the desert of Indian Wells with the BNP Paribas Open 2022. The iconic tennis tournament, considered as the fifth major due to its importance, will receive some of the best active players such as new World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev or Naomi Osaka.

From March 12 to March 20, the elite players will try to succeed last year’s champions Cameron Norrie and Paula Badosa. However, in the men’s side, five-time winner Novak Djokovic will be one of the most notable absences.

The Serbian player has been surrounded by controversy this year. After being deported from Australia due to his vaccination status, Djokovic could finally make his debut in Dubai. However, he was defeated in the quarterfinals and lost his World No. 1 ranking. Here, check out why he won’t be seen in Indian Wells.

Novak Djokovic won’t be playing at the BNP Paribas Open

It was unclear if Djokovic was going to play in Indian Wells due to his decision of not getting the Covid-19 vaccine. The CDC regulations for international arrivals indicate that non US citizens need to be fully vaccinated to enter the country. Today, it was confirmed that the player wouldn’t get an exemption to play, as he explained on his Twitter.

“While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments," Djokovic tweeted on Wednesday at 6:13 pm ET.

The tournament had made an explanation the day before that Djokovic would be in the draw. So, as he has definitely withdrawn, now Grigor Dimitrov will take his place in the draw and a lucky loser will take Dimitrov’s previous place.