Former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is happy to be back with the team, and he talked about his status and health for the upcoming campaign.

The Dallas Cowboys desperately needed a running back, so they turned to a familiar face for that matter. After weeks of rumors, they signed former franchise star Ezekiel Elliott.

Needless to say, not many running backs find success in the National Football League after they lose a step, and Elliott’s production hasn’t been good for years now.

That’s why, as much as he was a fan favorite during his days in Arlington, even the biggest Cowboys fans questioned this move, as the team didn’t sign any of the big-name free agents available or get anybody in the NFL Draft.

Zeke Is Thrilled To Be Back

Following the signing, the former Ohio State star admitted that getting back with the Cowboys was always his priority, and he’s excited about being back with the team that drafted him:

Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys – NFL 2022

“This was my priority. Doing what I could do to get back here,” Elliott said told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I have a lot left to accomplish here. I’m excited to get back with the fellas and chase that ring.”

Elliott Is Healthy

Elliott struggled with knee injuries over the past couple of seasons. Nonetheless, he claims to be back to full strength, and he believes he could still be a starter in this league:

“I think I’m good,” Elliott said. “My body felt really good last year. My body felt good all of last year. I got my physical. My PCL looks to be healed. So health wise, I think that I’m definitely better than when I left. I got the chance to start down the stretch last year. I felt comfortable in that role. I’m looking forward to doing what I need to do for this team.”

The 28-year-old spent one year with the New England Patriots, posting a career-worst 642 yards with three touchdowns. He also added 51 receptions for 313 yards and two scores.