Paula Badosa has had an amazing year and now she will be competing at the WTA Finals 2021 in Guadalajara. Here, find out what you need to know about her such as her parents, age, height and net worth.

If someone has an exceptional 2021, that was Paula Badosa. After many years of being considered a talented promise, and some struggles, the Spaniard finally had her breakout season winning her first WTA title at Indian Wells.

Since she was a teenager, Badosa made headlines for her aggressive style of play and her success during her junior days, as she won the girl's French Open in 2015. However, the media attention and comparisons with other great players such as Maria Sharapova, led her to suffer from depression and anxiety.

Luckily for her and for tennis fans, she could overcome those problems to have her best season on tour ever: she made her first Slam quarterfinal and reached final stages of big tournaments, finally winning her maiden WTA title and earning a spot in the 2021 WTA Finals.

How old is Paula Badosa?

Paula Badosa was born on November 15, 1997. Soon, she is going to be 24 years old. She turned pro in 2015, when she was 18. Four years before, she started her junior career when she was 14 and she is a former junior world No. 8.

Who are Paula Badosa’s parents?

Paula Badosa is the daughter of Mireia Gibert and Josep Badosa. Both of her parents worked in fashion. She was born in Manhattan, New York and moved to Barcelona, Spain, with her family when she was six.

How tall is Paula Badosa?

Paula Badosa is 1.80 m or 5 ft 11 in tall. She is right-handed and plays with a two-handed backhand.

What is Paula Badosa’s net worth?

Paula Badosa has earned $3,165,520 in prize money only during her tennis career. She is endorsed by Nike and Wilson.