Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark delivers a powerful statement regarding Angel Reese's injury

Following the serious injury that will keep Angel Reese sidelined for the rest of the season, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark issued a heartfelt message to her fellow athlete.

It hasn’t been long since the WNBA world learned about one of the season’s biggest losses. The young star of the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese, will miss the remainder of the season, which is undoubtedly a significant blow not only to her team but also to the league. In response, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has shared a heartfelt message for her fellow athlete.

Following the shocking wrist injury sustained by Reese in the recent game between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks, the race for a playoff spot may become more challenging. The significant loss will be a tough obstacle for coach Teresa Weatherspoon to manage.

After the news of Angel Reese’s injury and her subsequent departure for the remainder of the season, it was none other than Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark who addressed the situation and delivered a clear message during a press conference.

“It’s definitely sad whenever you see anyone go down with an injury, especially people that you came into this league with … she’s had a historic year, and she’s done some incredible things.”, Clark stated to the press.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball up court against Natisha Hiedeman #2 of the Minnesota Lynx during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Both Reese and Clark are among the top prospects in the WNBA today, with both players competing closely for the Rookie of the Year award. Unfortunately for Reese, this injury may pave a slightly clearer path for the Fever star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Caitlin Clark makes something clear to WNBA after Indiana Fever clinched spot in the playoffs

Angel Reese’s feelings about her injury

The season for Angel Reese was meeting expectations. In fact, her team, the Chicago Sky, was in playoff contention. However, the wrist injury has caused plans to change dramatically overnight.

Given the situation and coming to terms with the unfortunate circumstances she faces, it was none other than Reese herself who, through her social media, penned a heartfelt letter expressing her emotions during this challenging time in her athletic career.

Advertisement

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3, but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break.”

Advertisement

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on during the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 05, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Advertisement

The Rookie of the Year

It was known before the season began that both Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark were set to make a significant impact and leave a mark for the future. Both players possess extraordinary talent, and analysts anticipated a fierce competition to determine who would ultimately be named Rookie of the Year.

Although Reese’s performance helped the Chicago Sky establish themselves as a potential playoff contender, the unfortunate wrist injury ended her season and thwarted her personal goal of winning this trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regarding this situation, Reese stated: “Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so.”

Thus, in an unexpected turn of events, Caitlin Clark continues on her path toward this recognition. If she maintains her current level of performance, it’s likely that no one will be able to take the award away from her.

Advertisement

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts after fouling Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.