Italy will face China for the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Italy vs China: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in the US

Italy will play against China in what will be the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The quarterfinals of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship begin and they will play one of the main candidates to win the title, Italy. The Italians, last champions of the 2022 Nations League, have reached this stage almost without problems, winning 8 games and losing only 1 (in the second phase against Brazil).

Their rivals will be China, a team that initially starts as underdogs. In any case, the Chinese have had a pretty good tournament, winning 7 games and losing 2. The worrying thing is that one of those 2 defeats was precisely against this rival: 3-0 in the second round (with runs of 26–24; 25 –16 and 25–20). Without a doubt, they will have to show a better level than in that game if they want to surprise.

Italy vs China: Date

Italy and China will face each other in Apeldoorn, Netherlands this Tuesday, October 11 2022 at 11:00 AM (ET) in what will be the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Italy vs China: Time by States in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Italy vs China: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second stage game between Italy and China be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.