Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu will clash for the Round of 16 stage of the 2022 Western & Southern Open. Here you will know all about this Cincinnati Masters matchup, such as how to watch or live stream it free in the US, the match information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the United States you can stream live this match on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Jessica Pegula is ranked No.8 at the Women's Tennis Association Ranking. In the previous stage, she beat No. 74-ranked Marta Kostyuk. In 2022, the American-born player has a winning record of 30 wins and 15 losses, without any titles won.

On the other side, Emma Raducanu is a No.13-ranked player in the Women's Tennis Association, who has a record of 13 wins and 14 losses in the current WTA season. Despite she has a losing record, the British player was just a top 10 ranked player a month ago.

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Raducanu: Match Information

Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Center Court, Mason, Ohio

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Raducanu: Time by State in the US

ET:7:00 PM

CT:6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Raducanu: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu will play against each other for the first time since both turned into the professional tennis level. The American has played before in Cincinnati. In fact, Pegula's best record was in 2020, when she played against Karolina Pliskova at the Quaterfinals stage.

While Raducanu is playing her first-ever Cincinnati Masters tournament. However, she knows how to play in a hard-court tournament. Out of the two WTA players, Raducanu is the only one who has won a major hard-court tournament as the U.S Open. It was for the 2021 WTA Tour.

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs Emma Raducanu in the US

If you won't attend to this clash for the Round of 16 stage of the 2022 Western & Southern Open between Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu, it will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as ESPN for the United States.

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Raducanu: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this WTA matchup. According to BetMGM, the American Jessica Pegula is the favorite to win this match with odds of -150, meanwhile Emma Raducanu has odds of +115 odds to clinch a spot at the Quarterfinals.

