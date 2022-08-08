Swiss player Jil Teichmann is making an impression in the WTA tour. She has conquered two singles titles and two doubles, and has entered the Top 30. Here, check out more about her such as her age, ranking history, social media and languages.

Jil Teichmann is a tennis player from Switzerland, who has steadily become one of the top players on the WTA tour. This year, she reached her first fourth round at the French Open, in which she lost against American Sloane Stephens.

Teichmann is currently coached by former player Arantxa Parra Santoja. Her former coach was Alberto Martin, who also played as a professional in the ATP Tour. 2019 was her breakthrough year, in which she won two singles titles in Praga and Palermo.

The Swiss player has earned nearly $3 million in prize money, between singles and doubles. She is left-handed and prefers a two-hand backhand. She has beaten Top 10 players such as Naomi Osaka, Kiki Bertens, Karolina Pliskova and Belinda Bencic.

Jil Teichmann’s WTA ranking history: What is her highest?

Teichmann debuted at the WTA rankings in the 789th place on November 4, 2013. Since then, she has been steadily climbing positions. Her highest ranking is her current place, No. 21 in the world. In doubles, she is currently No. 73 in the world.

How old is Jil Teichmann?

She was born on 15 July, 1997 in Barcelona, Spain. She is 25 years old. She has always been interested in sports and tried different disciplines before deciding on tennis. In her junior career, she became the World No. 3 and won the 2014 US Open girls' doubles title.

How many languages does Jil Teichmann speak?

According to her WTA Tennis profile, Teichmann speaks five different languages: German, Spanish, English, French, and Catalan. She was born and raised in Barcelona, while her parents are from Zurich.

Jil Teichmann’s social media: What is her Instagram user?

Teichmann does have social media. She uses Instagram to share photos and videos of her training, as well as her personal life, such as vacations. Her user is @jilteich. She also uses Twitter and her user is @jilteichmann.