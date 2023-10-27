Deion Sanders has become one of the most important names in college football as head coach of Colorado. That’s why the former NFL star shared his thoughts about the controversy around Michigan and the sign stealing scandal.

“I mean, everybody’s trying to get an edge. Everyone’s trying to get an edge wherever they can. You can have someone’s whole game plan. They could mail it to you. You’ve still got to stop it.”

Connor Stalions, an analyst working for the Michigan Wolverines, bought tickets for more than 30 games in order to watch different teams in the Big Ten. A few days ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement to deny the accusations.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action.”

Deion Sanders downplays Michigan’s sign stealing scandal

Though the investigation around Michigan has sparked a massive controversy in NCAA, Deion Sanders believes that process gives you a huge advantage in other sports.

“In football, it’s not as pronounced as baseball. If I know a curveball is coming, I got you. With football, if you know a sweep is coming, you still got to stop it. It’s a physical game. You got to stop it, so that’s a little tough. I don’t buy into a lot of this stuff that someone’s stealing this, stealing that. I don’t buy into a lot of that. You still got to play the game.”

How much money Deion Sanders makes at Colorado?

A few months ago, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

In his first season, Coach Prime will make at least $5.5 million. It’s the biggest contract in program’s history. Of course, there are a lot of incentives which could boost the final number.

Will Deion Sanders become a head coach in the NFL?

A few weeks ago, during an interview with First Take, Deion Sanders faced the big question. Shannon Sharpe tried to take him off guard by suggesting he should go and take a job as head coach in the NFL.

Coach Prime just smiled and gave an epic answer. “I’m not going to the NFL. I like it here in Boulder. I love it right here. I know where you’re getting at.” All fans gathered around the set just went crazy when he said that.