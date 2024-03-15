Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo has had three impressive years on the personal side, in October 2021, Cavallo summed up the courage to come out as Gay but also saw the global support of some of the top soccer players in the world.

Cavallo was the first high-profile player to come out during their career since English footballer Justin Fashanu made a similar announcement in 1990. Since coming out and the worldwide focus, Cavallo’s career has continued and he is still playing the sport he loves but on the sporting side, the 2023/24 season is one to forget.

Cavallo has only played 4 games this season and has missed almost all of the campaign due to injury, first an 11-week hiatus due to recovering from an Achilles tendon surgery. Later he went down with a muscle pull, but that did not take away from Adelaide United helping their player pop the question.

Josh Cavallo will marry Leighton Morrell

Cavallo working with Adelaide United popped the question on the field to a stunned Morrell, later Cavallo wrote on his Instagram, “You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible and encouraged me to live every day of my life authentically,” Cavallo wrote. “It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started.”

Morrell said “yes” and wrote on his Instagram, “My life just got a lot more sparkly, of course, I said yes”.

Morrell is listed on his social media as being an Electrician and an amateur Rugby player. Cavallo is under contract at Adelaide United until June of 2025, hoping for next season on the field to go better than it has off.