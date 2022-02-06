Grand Slam champion Juan Martin del Potro will play again at the Argentina Open 2022, after a hiatus of two years and a half. Here, check out what is the current ranking of the Argentinian.

Juan Martin del Potro is set to return to action at the Argentina Open 2022, where he will face Federico Delbonis in the first round. Del Potro, 33, hasn’t played since 2019 and, while he is regarded as one of the best players of the last decade, his ranking doesn’t say so.

Del Potro, who famously won the US Open 2009 breaking the five-year winning streak of Roger Federer, last played at the Queen’s Club Championship, where he fractured his kneecap during the first round. Since then, the Argentinian has undergone four knee surgeries to be able to return to competition.

However, the 33-year-old has said that this comeback may be “more of a farewell,” as he is still experiencing intense pain on his knee, which he qualified as a “living nightmare.” Still, Del Potro said he’s planning to see how it goes. In the meantime, he will have to rely on wildcards or go through qualifications due to his ranking.

What is Del Potro’s ATP ranking in 2022?

Del Potro’s current singles ranking is world No. 757, after two years and half without playing. The Argentinian’s highest ranking was world No. 3, which he reached in 2018. He first reached the Top 10 in the ATP ranking in October 2008. This is Del Potro’s worst ranking since he was world No. 709 in 2005.

The Argentinian won his first and only Grand Slam in 2009, when he beat Federer at the US Open. He was the first man to defeat both Rafael Nadal and the Swiss player to win a major. He has won 22 singles in his career, including the Davis Cup in 2016 and two Olympic medals (bronze in London 2012, silver in Rio 2016).

Despite being considered one of the best talents of the last decade, Del Potro has also struggled with numerous injuries throughout his career. In 2010, he suffered a wrist injury, having to undergo surgery three times. In 2018, he reached his second Grand Slam final, at the US Open, but he lost to Novak Djokovic.