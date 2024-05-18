Bayer Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso achieved one of the greatest records in Bundesliga history.

Bayer Leverkusen have achieved what seemed impossible and they are the first team to finish undefeated in a season in the history of the Bundesliga. The magical ending came this Saturday thanks to a 2-1 victory against Augsburg.

The numbers of Bayer Leverkusen are impressive with 28 victories and only six draws to end the reign of Bayern Munich in Germany that lasted more than a decade.

Leverkusen finished their campaign with a remarkable 17-point lead over second place Stuttgart and still have a chance to win two other tournaments: the Europa League and the DFB Pokal.

This is the first championship in history for a club founded in 1904. Therefore, the celebrations at BayArena were spectacular.

How many games have Bayer Leverkusen been undefeated?

After their victory against Augsburg, Bayer Leverkusen are now unbeaten in 51 matches across all competitions, setting a record for any club in the top five leagues in Europe (Germany, England, Italy, France, and Spain).

During the 2023-2024 season, Bayer Leverkusen only has two more matches on their schedule: the Europa League final on May 22 against Atalanta and the DFB Pokal final against Kaiserslautern on May 25.

Has any European football team gone undefeated?

In England, Preston North End (1888-1889) finished undefeated, although that season they only had 22 matches on the schedule. Arsenal achieved the feat in the 2003-2004 season with 26 wins and 12 draws.

In Spain, Athletic Club (1929-1930) did it in a season which only had 18 games. Same case for Real Madrid during the 1931-1932 season. In France, no team has ever achieved the feat.

Meanwhile in Italy, three teams have done it. Perugia (1978-1979 season), AC Milan (1991-1992 season) and Juventus (2011-2012 season).