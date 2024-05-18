Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid athlete in the world over Lionel Messi and LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered another spectacular season in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. That’s why, in the upcoming UEFA Euro at Germany, CR7 could be a key factor for Portugal.

Now, the soccer legend gets another accolade after Forbes revealed he is the highest paid athlete in the world with $260 million. That surprising move to Saudi Arabia got him $200 million in salary and the rest comes from his endorsement deals.

By the way, Lionel Messi is on the Top 3 after leaving Europe to play for Inter Miami in the MLS. There are other tremendous names on the list such as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a very interesting stat, five soccer players are in the Top 10 while there’s only one spot for the NFL. The biggest absence is boxer Saul Canelo Alvarez who constantly appeared in the ranking.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads a spectacular list (Getty Images)

Who is the highest paid athlete in the world?

According to Forbes magazine, Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid athlete in the world ($260 million) followed by golfer John Rahm ($218 million), Lionel Messi ($135 million), LeBron James ($128.2 million) and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($111 million).

The Top 10 of the list is completed by Kylian Mbappe ($110 million), Neymar ($108 million), Karim Benzema ($106 million), Stephen Curry ($102 million) and Lamar Jackson ($100.5 million).