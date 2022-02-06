Juan Martin Del Potro will face Federico Delbonis in his return to tennis at the first round of the Argentina Open 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Juan Martin Del Potro vs Federico Delbonis: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the Argentina Open 2022 first round in the US

The highly anticipated return of Juan Martin Del Potro will take place this Monday, February 7, at the Argentina Open 2022. The Grand Slam champion will face Federico Delbonis for the first round. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the United States.

Del Potro, 33, will play for the first time in an ATP tournament in two years and half, after battling with a knee injury. The Argentinian, winner of the US Open 2009, said in a press conference on Saturday that this could be his last tournament, as he is still experiencing a lot of pain. “It might not be like that and maybe it’s more of a farewell than a comeback,” he said of his planned tournament play.

On the other hand, Delbonis, seed no. 6, it’s coming to this match after short appearances at the Australian Open and the Cordoba Open, losing both in the first round against the Spaniards Pedro Martínez and Carlos Taberner, respectively. At the Argentina Open, Delbonis reached the semi-finals in 2018.

Juan Martin Del Potro vs Federico Delbonis: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 7, 2021 (to be confirmed)

Time: TBD

Location: Guillermo Vilas Court, Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

Juan Martin Del Potro vs Federico Delbonis: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Juan Martin Del Potro vs Federico Delbonis: Storylines

Del Potro and Delbonis have only faced each other once before. They met at the 2017 Indian Wells, with ‘Delpo’ winning 7-6 (5), 6-3. However, these two players know each other well as they were Davis Cup teammates, and they won together the 2016 edition.

How to watch or live stream Juan Martin Del Potro vs Federico Delbonis in the US

The match between Juan Martin Del Potro and Federico Delbonis for the first round of the Argentina Open 2022 to be played on Monday, February 7, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Juan Martin Del Potro vs Federico Delbonis: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to DraftKings, Federico Delbonis is the favorite to win the match with odds of -210, while Juan Martin Del Potro has odds of +160

DraftKings Juan Martin Del Potro +160 Federico Delbonis -210

*Odds by DraftKings