The Big-12 Conference will have one of its best matchups when Kansas State receive Oklahoma State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read more about out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can go to FuboTV (Free Trial).

The Kansas State Wildcats stand at 5-2, although they don’t arrive in the best way. They were in a three-game winning streak until last Saturday, when they were beat 38-28 by the TCU Horned Frogs. For now, they are third in the standings. However, a victory here would give them back the hope of finishing at the top.

But Oklahoma State will try to stay above their opponent on the road. Their 6-1 overall record puts them just ahead of the home team, so they can’t lose the focus. The Cowboys had success this season thanks to having one of the most prolific offenses in the NCAA. They have been highly consistent on that side of the ball, scoring at least 34 points in each duel.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State: Date

Kansas State will host Oklahoma State on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, October 29 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Kansas State vs Oklahoma State in the US

The game between Kansas State and Oklahoma State on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. FOX is the other option.