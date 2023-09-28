This Saturday, USC visit Colorado in one of the most expected games in college football. There will be huge names in Boulder such as Shedeur Sanders, Caleb Williams and, of course, head coaches Deion Sanders and Lincoln Riley.

So far, even after a big 42-6 loss against Oregon, Coach Prime’s work with the Buffaloes has been remarkable. The three wins in four weeks facing TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State are more than the total projection made by some experts for their entire season.

Just to put things in perspective, Colorado finished 1-11 in 2022. That’s why, regardless of the possible result for Deion Sanders, the game with USC will be a national event and Riley knows that.

Lincoln Riley dedicates special words to Deion Sanders

After all the controversy with Dan Lanning and Oregon, every coach who faces Deion Sanders is being asked about the impact of the former NFL star in college football.

This week, with USC as a favorite to reach the playoffs, Riley doesn’t want any type of confrontation off the field. In fact, it’s all respect for Coach Prime and his players.

“He’s done a great job. Look at the results. At the end of the day, our job as coaches is to do what’s necessary to help make these programs that give us an opportunity the best possible.”

According to Riley, there’s nothing wrong with Sanders’ personality. Furthermore, the head coach of the Trojans recognized his greatness.

“I don’t know him. I’ve never met him, but he seems to be very genuine. Certainly his guys have responded to that. I’m looking forward to get a chance to meet him. Obviously, he’s one of the best players that’s ever played our game. He’ll always have an important place in our game. No matter what.”