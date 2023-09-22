Deion Sanders will face his toughest challenge as head coach of Colorado when the Buffaloes visit Oregon. One of the most expected matchups in college football could determine a lot for the Pac-12 title and the playoffs.

Colorado have been impressive with a 3-0 record after wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. According to many experts, their projection was to win two or three games overall. Coach Prime silenced the doubters.

However, before the season even started, Dan Lanning sparked a big scandal within the conference. Deion Sanders had to answer if, once again, this was personal.

Deion Sanders sends a very special message to Dan Lanning before Oregon vs Colorado

A few months ago, Dan Lanning, head coach of Oregon, made very controversial comments about Colorado leaving the Pac-12 in 2024. “Not a big reaction. I mean, I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference. I don’t remember.”

Now, the story is totally different with Colorado as a contender. That’s why Deion Sanders was asked about Lanning’s perspective on the Buffaloes before this Saturday’s showdown.

“I respect the heck out of this man. What he’s accomplished stepping in and taking over the program and keeping it not only rocking steady but accelerating it. I respect the heck out of him. I love what he’s accomplishing. I love who he is and the way he runs his team. I love the way he operates. So, I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

By the way, this week Dan Lanning already tried to clarify his stance. “No. I don’t regret anything I’ve said. In the end of the day, obviously I wasn’t talking about Deion’s team. I’m talking about the past and the future for our team. If that serves as material for them, great. I don’t think it’s going to have any bearing on the game or the success of the game.”