Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka will play against Serena and Venus Williams for the 1st Round matchup of the 2022 US Open Women's Doubles tournament. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game on fuboTV (Free trial).

The Czech pair composed by Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka will have a big challenge ahead of them when they face the Williams' sisters. However, as Lucie is a top 25 WTA player, she may need some extra help from her teammate.

On the other side, Serena and Venus Williams are in a sisters journey in the 2022 US Open. Despite the Williams' sisters haven't played together in a while, Serena is eager to play alongside her sister for the last time for a Grand Slam game.

Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka vs Serena Williams and Venus Williams: Match Information

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka vs Serena Williams and Venus Williams: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM (Estimated)

CT: 10:00 AM (Estimated)

MT: 9:00 AM (Estimated)

PT: 8:00 AM (Estimated)

Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka vs Serena Williams and Venus Williams: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Linda Noskova will team up with Lucie Hradecka for the first time ever to face Serena and Venus Williams for the 1st Round matchup of the 2022 US Open Women's Doubles tournament. Despite the Czech team know how to play in a doubles game, the Williams Sisters are two-time US Open champions as a double women pair.

However, the Williams' sisters haven't played in a doubles game since 2016. It was for the Wimbledon Championships Women Doubles tournament. Even so, the Williams' sisters have an impressive finals record, an unbeaten streak of 14 wins in a double women's Grand Slam finals.

How to watch Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka vs Serena Williams and Venus Williams in the US

The 2022 US Open 1st Round Women's Doubles game between Linda Noskova & Lucie Hradecka and Serena Williams & Venus Williams will be played on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City, New York. And, it will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the United States.

Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka vs Serena Williams and Venus Williams: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis matchup. According to BetMGM, Serena and Venus Williams have -175 odds to win this US Open women doubles' game, while Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka have +130 odds to make a shocker win.

