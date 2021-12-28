Louisville against Air Force play in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Louisville vs Air Force: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 First Responder Bowl in the US

Louisville (6-6) and Air Force (9-3) play for the First Responder Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on December 28, 2021 at 3:15 PM (ET). The offensive power of the Falcons against the Cardinals' hopes of winning something else. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Louisville finished the regular season with two wins and a loss to Kentucky at home 21-52. The season finale was as good as the start of the season for them, as between Week 5 and Week 9 the Cardinals lost most of the games.

The Air Force Falcons closed the season with a 9-3 overall record and three consecutive victories in the final six weeks of the regular season. The team conquered three winning streaks during the year and only lost two games to conference rivals.

Louisville vs Air Force: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Time: 3:15 PM (ET)

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, CITY, STATE.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Louisville vs Air Force: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

Louisville vs Air Force: Storylines

Air Force Falcons dominated the first two weeks of the regular season, winning over Lafayette 35-14, and against Navy 23-3. Two major victories to start the season, but the team lost the first winning streak of the season to Utah State 45-49 at home. After the first loss of the season, the Air Force won another four consecutive games as the second winning streak of the season.

Haaziq Daniels is the Falcons starting quarterback with 43/94 passes completed, 45.7%, 935 passing yards, 9.9 yards per attempt, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The Falcons' offensive power comes from running backs with Brad Roberts and his 1,279 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns.

Louisville Cardinals had offensive problems during the first game of the season against Ole Miss, the team lost that game 24-43. The Cardinals managed to bounce back from that loss and won three straight games against Eastern Kentucky, UCF and Florida State. The season could have been better for Louisville, but the team lost four games between the fifth and ninth weeks of the regular season.

Malik Cunningham is the Cardinals starting quarterback with 196/316 passes completed for 2734 passing yards, 8.7 yards per attempt, 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Cunningham also led the running backs with 968 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Louisville vs Air Force in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season First Responder Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN, ESPN App.

Louisville vs Air Force: Predictions And Odds

Louisville Cardinals are slightly favorites to win this game by -1.5 points and -117 moneyline at FanDuel, they have good offense but on defense they allow 27 points per game. Air Force Falcons are underdogs with +1.5 ATS and +107 moneyline. The Totals is offered at 55 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: Air Force Falcons +1.5.



FanDuel Louisville -1.5 / -117 Totals 55 Air Force +1.5 / +107

