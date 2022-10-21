Ole Miss will try to continue undefeated when they face LSU in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Ole Miss clash with LSU in one of the most anticipated matchups from Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Ole Miss are having an extraordinary season with an impressive 7-0 record. Still, many experts question the strength of their schedule by facing only one ranked team (Kentucky). QB Jaxson Dart is playing great in his first season with Ole Miss: 1488 yards, 11 touchdowns and 371 rushing yards. Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans have been an explosive tandem averaging almost 300 yards per game. The Rebels have to be undefeated before facing Alabama in two weeks.

LSU will try to shake the entire SEC with a win against Ole Miss. After a great vicrory at Florida, the Tigers still have a shot at the West Division and might return to the Top 25. Although Ole Miss are fighting for the SEC title with Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, LSU is a 1.5-point favorite at home. The Tigers lead the all-time series 64-41-4.

LSU vs Ole Miss: Date

The LSU Tigers will host the Ole Miss Rebels in a great SEC battle of Week 8 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

LSU vs Ole Miss: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch LSU vs Ole Miss in the US

With a lot of implications for the SEC, Ole Miss visit LSU in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are CBS and Paramount+ (7-day free trial).