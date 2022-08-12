Marlon Vera will fight against Dominick Cruz in what will be the main event of UFC on ESPN. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream for free this bout in the United States.

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US for UFC on ESPN

Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz will fight against each other in the Bantamweight division, in what will be the main event of the UFC on ESPN. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this fight. The preliminary fights and the main card will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

Dominick Cruz has a great chance to be considered again to be a challenger for the title he held twice (in addition to being a former WEC Bantamweight Champion). The American fighter has just won his last two fights, after the loss against Henry Cejudo in which he was unable to recover the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

His rival is the other great contender to win the title in this category. Ecuadorian Marlon Vera is on the rise, and after losing to Jose Aldo he won three consecutive victories, and all of them were the fight of the night. He undoubtedly hopes to be able to repeat these excellent performances against the experienced American fighter.

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz: fight information

Date: Saturday, August 13

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California.

Location: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California.

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Former champion Dominick Cruz has a professional record of 27 fights with 24 wins (7 by KO and 1 by submission) and 3 losses, while Ecuadorian Marlon Vera has a total of 19 wins in the same number of fights (7 by submission). KO and 8 by submission) 7 losses and 1 draw.

The records clearly show that the American fighter likes more to work the fights and take them to the end where he gains advantages, while the Ecuadorian prefers to go in search of finishing his rivals. It will be an interesting clash of styles between two fighters who want their shot at a title fight.

How to watch or live stream Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz in the US

The preliminary fights as well as all the UFC on ESPN fights will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV in the United States. The main card, which include the main fight of the night between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz on ESPN as well.

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this UFC on ESPN. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Marlon Vera is the favorite to take the victory with 1.45 odds, while 2.80 odds will be for the Dominick Cruz victory.

BetMGM Marlon Vera 1.45 Dominick Cruz 2.80

*Odds via BetMGM