The UFC gala in San Diego will feature an electrifying main event bout headlined by Marlon Vera. Learn more about this fierce fighter including his weight, stature and octagon legacy.

Mixed Martial Arts fans know they should block out the date next Saturday, August 13, as one of the UFC's hottest fighters steps into the octagon for a shot at the bantamweight championship: Marlon Vera.

For this to happen, Vera will have to know how to suffer and overcome the pain, since at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, in the United States, a complicated opponent awaits him, of high caliber, who knows that if he loses to Marlon his last train may be gone: Dominick Cruz.

Cruz is a true UFC historic, since he was the first man to earn the honor of being World Bantamweight Champion, back in 2010. He subsequently became a two-time weight class titlist and is looking to become the first to hold the belt three times. A difficult task without a doubt for Marlon Vera.

How old is Marlon Vera?

Frankly, the nicknamed Chito is at the ideal time to shine in the UFC. This is supported by his 27-19-7 record in Mixed Martial Arts, but above all by the fact that he was born on December 2, 1992, which makes him 29 years old at the moment. He is not a rookie, nor a veteran yet.

What is Marlon Vera's weight?

The UFC is handled differently than professional boxing in terms of the weight of its elements. Thus, Marlon Vera's weight class, the bantamweight, is far from the 118 pounds of boxing. His weight limit is 135 pounds, or 61.2 kilos.

How tall is Marlon Vera?

It would be a mistake to expect a huge muscle mass in Chito Vera, since the weight-height ratio he manages makes it difficult. He is bound to stop the scales at no more than 135 pounds at 5.8 feet, or 1.73 meters.

What is Marlon Vera's nationality?

Vera is a proud representative of the Hispanic community in the UFC. In a sport mostly dominated by fighters of other nationalities, Chito proudly raises the flag of his native Ecuador, the country where he was born in his hometown of Chone 29 years ago.

What is Marlon Vera's net worth?

According to the Media Referee website, the fierce Ecuadorian fighter has amassed a more than decent fortune after joining the UFC in November 2014. Marlon Vera earned in his last fight, in April 2022, $216,000, with which his wealth increased to $4 million.