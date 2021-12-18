Marshall against Louisiana play today in the New Orleans Bowl at Caesar Superdome for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Marshall vs Louisiana: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 New Orleans Bowl in the US today

Marshall (7-5) and No. 16 Louisiana (12-1) play for the New Orleans Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Caesar Superdome today, December 18, 2021, at 9:15 PM (ET). A team with a lot of heart play against a big favorite.

The Herd are in the Bowl thanks to a key victory against Charlotte since if they lost that game they could be out of the 7 Bowl games that the CUSA teams play. Marshall closed the season in the conference at 5-3.

Louisiana Ragin ’Cajuns are big favorites to win this bowl after the team lost just one game during the regular season and won 12 straight games. The team won against all the rivals of the conference without mercy.

Marshall vs Louisiana: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Time: 9:15 PM (ET)

Location: Caesar Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marshall vs Louisiana: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

Marshall vs Louisiana: Storylines

Marshall Thundering Herd had an incredible season with seven wins and five losses, but in 2020 the record was 7-3 although in that last season they lost in the Camellia Bowl against Buffalo 17-10. But coming back to the present, The Herd won five conference games and lost another three to finish in the second spot in the East Division at 5-3. The last game in the conference was a loss to WKU for the divisional title, Marshall lost that game 51-53 at home. Marshall's offense is scoring an average of 34 points per game.

Grant Wells is the starting quarterback of the Herd with 280/418 passes completed for 67%, 3436 yards, 8.2 yards per attempt, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Rasheen Ali is Marshall's top running back with 1,241 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns lost just one game in the entire 2021-22 NCAA College Football season to No. 21 Texas on the road 18-38. But after that loss the Ragin’ Cajuns had no mercy and won all the remaining games of the regular season, but some games were victories by a small difference in score: South Alabama 20-18 and Arkansas State 28-27. That game against the Razorbacks was a tough test for the Ragin’ Cajuns offense, who ultimately won by one point. Louisiana's offense is scoring an average of 30.7 points per game and defense is allowing 18.3 points per game.

Levi Lewis is at the forefront of the Ragin’ Cajuns offense as the starting quarterback, he has thrown for 217/360 passes completed, 60.3% ERA, 2,647 passing yards, 7.4 yards per attempt, 19 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Marshall vs Louisiana in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season New Orleans Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN, ESPN App.

Marshall vs Louisiana: Predictions And Odds

Marshall Thundering Herd are underdogs with +4 ATS and +167 moneyline at FanDuel, they had a good season and the offense has a good average to finish off the rivals in the bowl. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are favorites with -4 points to cover and -178 moneyline. The totals are offered at 55.5 points per game. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: Louisiana -4.



FanDuel Marshall +4 / +167 Totals 55.5 Louisiana -4 / -178

