The Italian's current season is at his best with two ATP titles won. Check out his profile information such as his age, height, net worth, parents, and wife.

Matteo Berretini hopes to outbest his 2019 performance, when he clinched the semifinals at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Although he already got a wonderful season with two ATP titles won. He ties his 2021 and 2019 performances with this.

However, his story starts in 2017, when he made his ATP main draw debut at the Italian Open after earning a wildcard. Just in five years, Berrettini managed to be ranked No. 14, when his first ATP main draw game was as a No.135.

In his 7-year professional career in tennis, Berrettini has played in 11 ATP finals games, where he won seven of them. Five ATP 250 tournaments, three in clay, two in grass, and two ATP 500 tournaments in grass.

How old is Matteo Berrettini?

Matteo Berretini was born on April 12, 1996 in Rome, Italy. So, Berrettini is a 26-year-old Italian player. According to astrologers, Berrettini's zodiac sign is Aries. Berrettini made his pro-level debut in 2015, and achieved a No. 250 ATP Rank in 2017.

How tall is Matteo Berrettini?

Probably Matteo Berrettini's 6-foot-5 height is his best asset on the tennis court. The speed he's got thanks to his height, makes him a dangerous player. Also, his long arms helps him to do a great first service as a right-handed player.

How much is Matteo Berrettini's net worth?

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Mateo Berretini has earned $10,008,188 in prize money overall in his 7-year profesional tennis career so far. Also, he currently holds a record of 133 wins, and 72 losses.

Who is Matteo Berrettini's wife?

Since March of this year, Matteo Berrettini has been single. He was dating with WTA player Ajla Tomljanović. The media saw them together for the first time in a Berrettini's game in 2020, then, shortly after the 2022 Australian Open, there were no more pictures or dates together.