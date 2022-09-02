Andy Murray will face Matteo Berrettini today for the 3rd Round of the 2022 US Open. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, H2H, storylines, predictions and odds.

Andy Murray will face Matteo Berrettini today at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for the 3rd Round of the 2022 US Open. Here, check out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, head-to-head, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Andy Murray returns to a third-round game after six years. It was also in a match against an Italian player, who was Pablo Lorenzi. In that tournament, the Scotland-born player got to the quaterfinals, but fell short to the Japanese Kei Nishikori.

On the other side, Matteo Berrettini is in a great moment right now. He has won two ATP titles this year, and now, he will try to break his performance at the US Open, when he played the semifinals in 2019. However, there's road to walk on yet.

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini: Storylines and Head-to-Head

According to the ATP tour's website, Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini have faced each other three times before this Grand Slam matchup. In fact, their last matchup was at the 2022 Stuttgart Open finals in Germany. In that finals game, the Italian clinched his sixth ATP title in his professional career in tennis.

Before, these two players faced at the Queen's Club Open in 2021, and at the 2019 China Open. This first matchup was won by the British tennis player. So, as both players come off in a good shape, this matchup will be a must-watch for the weekend.

How to watch Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini in the US

The 2022 US Open 3nd Round game between Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini will be played on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City.

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, Matteo Berrettini has -200 odds to win this US Open 3nd Round's game, while Andy Murray has +155 odds to pull up a shocker win.

