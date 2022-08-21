The 2022 US Open starts during the last week of August. For this tournament, both the ATP and WTA will give out ranking points and a huge prize money. Check out how much the winner will get.

The US Open 2022 edition will be the 142nd edition of the tournament ruled by the USTA. Despite Novak Djokovic's participation is unclear yet, both Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal have confirmed their seeding place to the Association of Tennis Players division.

On the other hand, for the Women's Tennis Association, Serena Williams confirmed several weeks ago this year's US Open tournament will be her last tournament before retiring. Williams has won six US Open titles in New York City.

Therefore, both ATP and WTA singles champions' Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu will try to defend their title at the at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens, New York City.

How much money do US Open winners get?

Since the US Open's last edition, the United States Tennis Association managed to increase the prize money for the US Open 2022 Edition by $2,500,000. Unlike what happened at the Wimbledon grand slam, both the ATP and the WTA will grant prize money and points for the winners of the tournament.

The prize money will be a grand total of $60,000,000 to be divided into the different categories of the tournament. The Women's Tennis Association got most of the raise of this money. Also, unlike what happened last year, both Men and Women Singles champions will be granted the same $2,600,000 as the champions' prize money.

Also, all the unqualified players that get to the main draw be granted a grand total of $80,000 just before their first round matchup. As for the Semifinalist round prize money, it was increased by $30,000. The other prize money rounds were increased between $8,000 and $13,000.

Men's and Women's Singles Division prize money breakdown:

Stage Prize money Prize points Winner $2,600,000 2,000 points Finalist $1,300,000 1,200 points Semifinalist $705,000 720 points Quaterfinalist $445,000 360 points 4th Round $278,000 180 points 3rd Round $188,000 90 points 2nd Round $121,000 45 points 1st Round $80,000 10 points

Men's and Women's Doubles Division prize money breakdown: