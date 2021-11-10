Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez headline the main card for the UFC Vegas 42 during the weekend. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this fight in the United States.

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez: Date, time and TV Channel for UFC Vegas 42 in the US

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway and rising Mexican Yair Rodriguez will fight in the UFC Vegas 42 at Las Vegas during the weekend. It will be an exciting fight between two top contenders in a night that will also feature fights between Felicia Spencer and Leah Letson, and the rematch between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus.

Holloway is coming to this matchup after a great performance against Calvin Kattar, in which he dominated and took the victory with a unanimous decision to get a UFC record of 445 significant strikes. The triumph came just after his loss to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez will make his return to the octagon after more than two years away from MMA. His last fight took place in late 2019, when he defeated Jeremy Stephens thanks to a one-sided decision victory. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this fight.

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez: Date

The UFC fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez: Time

ET: 4 PM (main card)

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez: TV Channel or live stream in the United States

The UFC fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada will be broadcasted in the United States by ESPN+.