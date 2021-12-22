Miami OH and North Texas will clash off on Thursday at Toyota Stadium in the 2021 Frisco Football Classic. Check out how to watch or live stream online free this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Miami OH will face North Texas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 3:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 Frisco Football Classic match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The 2021 Frisco Football Classic was formed purportedly to assure that all bowl-eligible FBS institutions had a playoff chance, and it effectively replaced the canceled San Francisco Bowl.

This season, Miami (OH) is 5-7-0 against the spread. This season, the RedHawks have an average total of 55 points. Meanwhile, in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season, North Texas are 8-3-0 ATS. The Mean Green have a point average of 28.6 per game.

Miami OH vs North Texas: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Stadium, Frisco

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Miami OH vs North Texas: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Miami OH vs North Texas: Storylines

Miami OH have been in decent form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times, only to lose twice times (WLWWL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, North Texas have been in an impressive form. They have won all five of their previous matches (WWLWW).

The RedHawks currently sit in seventh place in the Mid-American table with a win percentage of 0.5000 after 12 games. Interestingly, the Mean Green are also placed in the seventh position of the Conference USA table with an equal win percentage of 0.500 after 12 matches in the 2021 season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami OH vs North Texas in the U.S.

The 2021 Frisco Football Classic game between Miami OH and North Texas, to be played on Thursday at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option: ESPN, ESPN App.

Miami OH vs North Texas: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that Miami OH will win this game tightly. Right now they're favored by 2.5 points, while the game total is set at 54.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Miami OH -2.5 Total o/u 54.5

* Odds via FanDuel