Michigan and Georgia will clash off on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in the 2021 Orange Bowl. Check out how to watch or live stream online free this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Michigan and Georgia will meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 Orange Bowl match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online.

The Wolverines have won five straight games, including back-to-back victories against Ohio State and Iowa. Meanwhile, Georgia seemed to be on the verge of becoming undefeated until the SEC Championship game.

These sides will face off in the first of two College Football Playoff Semi-Finals on New Year's Eve, with Alabama vs Cincinnati playing in the Cotton Bowl. This will be only the third time these two shows have faced off. Georgia have won the most recent match 15-7 in 1965, avenging a 26-0 setback in 1957.

Michigan vs Georgia: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 31, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Michigan vs Georgia: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Michigan vs Georgia: Storylines

Michigan have been in impressive form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have managed five straight triumphs (WWWWW). Meanwhile, similarly to their opponents, Georgia have been doing very well, as they have four consecutive victories in their last five games, in addition to one defeat (WWWWL).

The Wolverines were placed on top of the Big Ten table with a win percentage of 0.923 after 13 matches in the 2021 season. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs also finished on top of the Southeast table with a win percentage of an equal 0.923 after 13 games.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Michigan vs Georgia in the U.S.

The 2021 Orange Bowl game between Michigan and Georgia, to be played on Thursday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, will be broadcast in the United States. Another option is ESPN.

Michigan vs Georgia: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that Georgia will win this game convincingly. Right now they're favored by 7.5 points, while the game total is set at 45.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Georgia -7.5 Total o/u 45.5

* Odds via FanDuel