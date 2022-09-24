Michigan take on Maryland at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Michigan vs Maryland: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

Michigan and Maryland meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The home team is one of the big favorites of the conference. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Wolverines won the first three games of the 2022 season against Colorado State 51-7, Hawaii 56-10 and the most recent game against UConn 59-0. All wins at home, and this game against Maryland will be the last of September at home to kick off October with an on the road game against IOWA.

The Terrapins have a strong record with three perfect wins against Buffalo 31-10, Charlotte 56-21 and SMU 34-27. Two games at home and one on the road against Charlotte, but the toughest game for them in the last three weeks was against SMU at home.

Michigan vs Maryland: Date

Michigan and Maryland play for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 24 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The home team must pass this big test to show why they are big favorites, but the visitors have a lethal offensive game.

Michigan vs Maryland: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Michigan vs Maryland at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Michigan and Maryland at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX