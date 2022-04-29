In Monte Carlo, Monaco, the sixth race of this 2022 Formula E season will take place. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Formula E moves to Monte Carlo, Monaco, where the sixth race of this 2022 season will take place. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Tomorrow will take place at the Monte Carlo circuit, Monaco (which Formula 1 fans surely know very well) what will be the 6th race of the 2022 Formula E season, which will start early in the morning with the which will be qualifying at 4:45 am (ET), followed by the main race around 9 am (ET).

The Formula E weekend will start on Thursday and Friday with what will be the practices to close on Saturday with qualifying and the main race. At the moment there is no favorite to be the winner, although it is most likely that Jean-Eric Vergne and Robin Frijns will be among the favorites, although that will obviously depend on how well they do in the classification.

Monaco ePrix: Race Information

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

Live Stream: FuboTV

Monaco ePrix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Monaco ePrix: Storylines

The leader of the season, Jean-Eric Vergne, will go in search of what will be his first victory in this 2022. Despite being the first in the standings, he has not yet finished a race in the first position, so he will try to do it in this sixth race of the year. So far, the closest he has come was at the Rome ePrix II in which he finished second.

Edoardo Mortara, one of the contenders to win the championship this year (and winner of this year's Diriyah ePrix II) is another favorite for this race. He currently sits in 5th position in the standings, 11 points behind leader Vergne.

How to Watch Monaco ePrix in the U.S.

The eighth Race of this 2022 Formula E will take place this Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports/ CBS.

Monaco ePrix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorite for this race yet, but they will most likely be revealed once the qualifying results are in. However, in addition to the aforementioned Vergne and Mortara, it is possible that Nyck de Vries, Stoffel Vandoorne and Mitch Evans (2nd, 3rd and 4th in the standings respectively) are among the main favorites.