The Motul TT Assen 2022 that will take place in the Netherlands, will be the 11th race of this 2022 MotoGP season, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV.

As in the last Grand Prix of Catalunya, the German Grand Prix was favorable to Fabio Quartararo who little by little is heading towards the two-time championship, although of course, there is still a long way to go before the end of the season. However, the Frenchman seems unstoppable and is already 34 points ahead of second place Aleix Espargaro (see the rest of the standings by clicking here).

“Pecco” Bagnaia, who again took pole, lost the lead near the start of the race and then a mistake in a corner caused him to go off track and go out, this time due to his own mistake. Zarco finished on the podium again (3rd place) and now climbed to third place in the standings. We will see if in this Grand Prix someone can overcome a Quartararo who seems unstoppable, in a weekend that he will have for motorsport fans this MotoGP race and the Ally 400 of the Nascar Cup Series.

MotoGP 2022 Dutch Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, June 23

3:55 - 4:40 AM (ET) Free Practice Nr. 1

8:10 - 8:55 AM (ET) Free Practice Nr. 2

Saturday, June 24

3:55 - 4:40 AM (ET) Free Practice Nr. 3

7:30 - 8:00 AM (ET) Free Practice Nr. 4

8:10 - 8:25 AM (ET) Qualifying Nr. 1

8:35 - 8:50 AM (ET) Qualifying Nr. 1

Sunday, June 25

8:00 AM (ET) - Germany Grand Prix live

MotoGP 2022 Dutch Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and the UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 MotoGP season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV, and other option are: NBC and CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

In the UK, you can watch it on: BT Sport 2, Sky HD channel 871, Sky 414, TalkTalk 409, Virgin 528, BT TV 431.

How to watch MotoGP 2022 Dutch Grand Prix anywhere

