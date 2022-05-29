The 2022 MotoGP season will have its eighth race at the Mugello Circuit, in what will be the Italian Grand Prix today. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Mugello Circuit will host the Italian Grand Prix, the eighth of this 2022 MotoGP season today. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There is a saying that no one is a prophet in his own land. And in MotoGP it seems that this is the case: no local so far this season has been able to win in the GP of their country. However, everything seems to indicate that this Italian Grand Prix could be the one that breaks this curse and finally a local is the winner.

It happens that the qualification has been widely favorable to the local racers. Specifically, 4 of the first 5 best times have been Italians. Fabio Di Giannantonio will take pole position in the race, followed by Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini, Johann Zarco (the only non-Italian in the top 5) and Francesco Bagnaia.

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Mugello Circuit, Tuscany, Italy

Live Stream: FuboTV

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Storylines

This will undoubtedly be a unique opportunity for riders who are far from the first places in the standings to get closer to those in the top 5, since those who occupy the first two positions, Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro, were in sixth and seventh places respectively, so the fight between them will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting things that the race will have.

It could be a good opportunity for Bagnaia to get closer to the top positions, after what was a frustrating French Grand Prix in which he led the race until almost the end, but a mechanical problem left him out and unable to score any points in which, if it weren't for that defect, would undoubtedly have been a Grand Prix with a podium for the Italian.

How to Watch Spanish MotoGP Italian Grand Prix in the U.S.

The eighth race of this 2022 Moto GP will take place today, May 29, 2022 at the Mugello Circuit, Tuscany, Italy , will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC and CNBC.

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not announced their favorites for this race yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. Likewise, it will not be easy to determine the favorite for this race since no rider from the top 5 of the standings was among the first places. Of course, the fastest qualifying time is always one of the favorites, so it is likely that Fabio Di Giannantonio will be chosen.