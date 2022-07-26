The hardcourt WTA tournament will be played on August 1 through August 7 at the San Jose State University's tennis court. Check out how to buy the tickets and how much do tickets cost.

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022 ticket price: How to buy them and how much do they cost?

The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022 WTA tournament is about to start. But the 2021 champion, Danielle Colllins won't be part of this year's edition. However, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Maria Sakkari will headline this event at the San Jose State University's tennis court.

Also, this tournament will start the WTA US tour along with the Citi Open, which means the hardcourt tournaments are a must-watch for every tennis fans inside and outside of U.S. soil. But especially for the California residents and tourists.

If you are a tennis fan in the San José near area between August 1 and August 7, you may want to check out the prices for the WTA 500 tournament for the Women's Singles division. Also, this tournament will feature the Women's double matchups.

How much do the tickets for the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic cost?

The Singles session tickets are valid for an entire day at the San Jose State University tennis court. As for the Weeklong Series packagae, the tickets include all 13 sessions at either the VIP Courtside Box or the Stadium Box. It also includes, one complimentary parking pass for every 2 packages ordered, access to the Plaza Club and Listing on Partners Board.

Whereas for the Weekend Series package, the tickets include three-day entrance at either Courtside Box or Stadium Seating for Sessions 9 through 13, one complimentary parking pass for every two Packages ordered and one Plaza Club upgrade offered at a Discount Price.

Single session tickets per section

200 Level Section - Rows K through O ticket prices: Between $59 and $71 for the West Seating and $49 and $59 for the East and South Seating per ticket

300 Level Section - Rows AA through JJ ticket prices: Between $29 and $34 for the South Seating per ticket

Weeklong Series packages tickets per sections

100 Level Section - Rows A ticket prices: $1,209 for the West Seating and $1,105 for the East and South Seating per ticket

100 Level Section - Rows B through D: $1,105 for the West Seating and $1,001 for the East and South Seating per ticket

200 Level Section - Row E and F ticket prices: $910 for the West Seating and $806 for the East and South Seating per ticket

Weekend Series packages tickets per section

100 Level Section - Rows B through D ticket prices: $525 for the West Seating and $475 for the EastandSouth Seating per ticket

200 Level Section - Row E and F ticket prices: $380 for theWestSeating and $330 for the East and SouthSeating per ticket

How to buy tickets for the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic?

If you want to go to a 2022 Silicon Valley Classic game session or you want to buy the Weeklong and Weekend package tickets, check out the Silicon Valley Classic tournament's website for tickets available on sale.