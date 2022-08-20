Go Bowling at The Glen will be the 25th race this regular season of the Nascar Cup Series. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Nascar Cup Series will have this Sunday, August 21, the 25th race of the 2022 season, the Go Bowling at The Glen. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The regular season is already coming to an end. Only two races remain, one of which will take place this weekend. Kevin Harvick, winner of the last two weeks, was the last of 15 winners in the season, which could reach 17 if there are two different winners this Sunday and the next (see the standings with all the winners here).

It will be, then, an interesting fight between the non-winning drivers to get more points (or win) to go to the Playoffs. Blaney and Truex Jr have the most points, but that won't make sense if there's a new winner. It will be a great race that will also have the presence of the historic Formula 1 driver, Kimi Raikkonen. And while you wait for Nascar, you can watch another great motorsport event, the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

Go Bowling at The Glen: Race Information

Date: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Watkins Glen International "The Glen", Watkins Glen, New York

Go Bowling at The Glen: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Go Bowling at The Glen: Storylines

Without a doubt these two races will be really very interesting. The 16 drivers who will fight to be champions of this 2022 season of the Nascar Cup Series are defined. 15 were the winners of the season, with which there are still three possible scenarios.

First, that there are two new winners and then the 16 with the highest points will go to the postseason (Kurt Busch is, among the winners, the one with the lowest points); second, that there are no new winners and then the fight will be on points (Blaney and Truex Jr are the ones who would have the most advantage); and third, that there is only one different winner and then that would be, along with the other 15, the last qualified.

Without a doubt, the definition will be exciting, especially among the pilots who are looking for that precious last place. As if that were not enough, this Go Bowling at The Glen will have the presence of a motorsports legend. In the end Kimi Raikkonen will be one of the drivers racing this weekend at Watkins Glen.

How to Watch Go Bowling at The Glen in the U.S.

The 25th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, August 21 at the Watkins Glen International "The Glen", Watkins Glen, New York; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

Go Bowling at The Glen: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Chase Elliot is the favorite, with 4.50 odds follow by Kyle Larson with 6.00. The comes Tyler Reddick with 7.00, and Allmendinger, Austin Cindric and Daniel Suarez all with 10.00 complete the first 6 places.

BetMGM Chase Elliot 4.50 Kyle Larson 6.00 Tyler Reddick 7.00 Allmendinger 10.00 Austin Cindric 10.00 Daniel Suarez 10.00

*Odds via BetMGM

