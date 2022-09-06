The second playoffs race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, will take place this weekend. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

This weekend will take place the Hollywood Casino 400, the second playoffs race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Last Sunday at the Cook Out Southern 500, Erik Jones took his first win of the season. Not being a playoff driver, his victory had no relevance in terms of defining the championship. However, the race had several interesting nuances in terms of the possible racers that could be eliminated.

We will only know the first four eliminated on September 17, when the Bass Pro Shops Night Race takes place. At the moment, those eliminated would be Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick. We'll see if they can recover in this ideal weekend for motorsport fans, since in addition to Nascar we will have the IndyCar 2022 Firestone GP of Monterrey, the WEC 6 Hours of Fuji, and the F1 2022 Italian GP.

Hollywood Casino 400: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, September 10

12:05 PM (ET) - Practice

12:50 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, September 11

3:00 PM (ET) – Race

Hollywood Casino 400: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the Hollywood Casino 400 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

