The Nascar Cup Series will have the last race of the 2022 season this weekend, the championship definition. Here you can check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

It will be the last race of the season, the race where the champion of this year 2022 will finally be known. Only four drivers have the chances, qualified last week in the Xfinity 500, where the last cut was made. These pilots are Joey Logano, Chase Elliot, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain. All of them start with 5000 points (see the standings here).

It will undoubtedly be a vibrant race, where the strategies of not only each driver, but also the teams and teammates of the four finalists will have to be taken into account to help the teammate with a chance of winning the championship. It will be a weekend with a lot of action in motorsport as the MotoGP championship is also defined.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2022: Race Information

Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix, Arizona

Live Stream: FuboTV and Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2022: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2022: Storylines

Throughout the 2022 season, there has been a great parity between all the riders, so without a doubt who will be the great champion is a real unknown. The Oddsmakers favorite Chase Elliot, who has been the regular season champion.

However, he has some really tough opponents: Christopher Bell, who actually did two miracles to make the cut at 12 and 8. Ross Chastain, with the maneuver last week in which he managed to eliminate Denny Hamlin, proved to be ready for any stuff. And Joey Logano has been one of the strongest and will also start on pole position.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2022 in the US

This 2022 Nascar Cup Series Championship 2022 will take place this Sunday, November 6 at the Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix, Arizona will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other Options: NBCS, MRN, SiriusXM.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2022: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Chase Elliot is the favorite with +250 odds follow by Joey Logano (+300), Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain (+500), and Ryan Blaney (+700) in the first 5 places.

DraftKings Chase Elliot +250 Joey Logano +300 Christopher Bell +500 Ross Chastain +500 Ryan Blaney +700

*Odds via DraftKings