This weekend will take place the Nascar Cup Series Championship Race, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Nascar Cup Series will have the last race of the season this weekend, the definition of the 2022 championship. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the last race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season. Here it will finally be defined who is the great champion. After last week's cut, the penultimate race of the season and the last of the playoffs, the 4 drivers who will compete to be champions have already been defined. These will be: Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliot and Ross Chastain.

The Oddsmakers' favorite is Chase Elliot, who had a truly remarkable season. However, Joey Logano has always responded in difficult moments; not to mention Christopher Bell, who managed to qualify on the cut of 12 and 8 when he seemed eliminated. And of course, Ross Chastain, who showed last race with the final maneuver, typical of a video game, that he is willing to do anything to get the victory.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2022: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, November 4

8:05 PM (ET) - Practice

Saturday, November 5

3:30 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, November 6

3:00 PM (ET) – Race

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2022: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2022 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other Options: NCBS, MRN, SiriusXM.

