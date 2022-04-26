The Nascar Cup Series moves to Dover Motor Speedway for what will be the 11th race of the season. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Nascar Cup series 2022 game in the United States.

Dover Motor Speedway will be the site of what will be the 11th challenge of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

This 2022 Nascar Cup Series championship remains very even with Chase Elliot (1st with 368 points) and Ryan Blanney (2nd with 347 points) at the top of the standings after the Geico 500 at Talladega. For his part, the main favorite of the Oddsmakers to win this season, Kyle Larson, is in 7th position with 299 points.

In this challenge in Dover, the main favorites to win the race are the same as the favorites to win the championship: Kyle Larson, with 5.50; and Chase Elliot with 9.00; same odds given to the driver who is third in the championship, William Byron. It is surprising that Ryan Blanney, who is second in the championship, is not among the first places.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover: Date

This eleventh stage of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, which will take place at the Dover Motor Speedway in what will be the DuraMAX Drydene 400 will be raced this Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 (ET).

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

The eleventh stage of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, what will be the DuraMAX Drydene 400 which takes place at the Dover Motor Speedway will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: FS1.

