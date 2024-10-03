Trending topics:
WNBA

NBA legend Dwyane Wade backs ‘dominant’ WNBA Star Angel Reese amid scoring criticism

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade joined Angel Reese on the fifth episode of her podcast, where he addressed the criticism she’s faced during her rookie year in the WNBA.

Angel Reese of Chicago Sky
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesAngel Reese of Chicago Sky

By Natalia Lobo

NBA legend Dwyane Wade defended Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese from the criticism regarding her scoring skills while appearing on the fifth episode of her podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” which was released on Thursday, Oct. 3rd.

“You’re someone who gets your work done early.” Wade said about the WNBA star rebounding abilities. “They don’t even have time to figure out what you’re doing and why you’re getting so many rebounds. When I came to Chicago I just sat there watching. I was like, ‘oh that’s why she is so dominant at this.’

“When a player comes in from college or anywhere you want them to at least have a strength in something,” he continued. “Yours happens to be so strong, it allows people to start commenting on things you can’t do… That’s the world that we all live in. They’re gonna talk about what they can’t do,” said the 13-time NBA All-Star.

Advertisement

The Chicago Sky forward finished her rookie season leading the league in average rebounds. She ended the season averaging 13.1 rebounds per game, with the second-place player securing 11.9 rebounds per game, A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

Advertisement

However, Reese averaged 13.1 points per game, which ranked at No. 2 in the rookie class, behind Caitlin Clark’s average of 19.2 points per game. Reese also finished her season early due to a wrist injury, for which she required surgery.

Clark won 2024 Rookie of The Year, Reese earned a vote

On Oct. 3rd, the WNBA finally confirmed that Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark was awarded with the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. However, the star didn’t win unanimously, as Angel Reese got a vote.

Advertisement
Caitlin Clark named WNBA Rookie of the Year on landslide Vote

see also

Caitlin Clark named WNBA Rookie of the Year on landslide Vote

Ahead of the final stretch of the season, both Clark and Reese were favorites for the award. However, with Reese ending her season early and the Chicago Sky failing to reach the playoffs, she lost her edge to clinch the title.

However, the forward also said in the episode that she will work on her shooting and will attempt to be a threat from the three-point line. Meanwhile, she still has to finish her recovery ahead of the next season.

Advertisement
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Aaron Boone issues a warning to playoff teams about Yankees' World Series ambitions
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Boone issues a warning to playoff teams about Yankees' World Series ambitions

Shaq reveals big reason Kevin Durant can't be in NBA GOAT debate with LeBron James, Michael Jordan
NBA

Shaq reveals big reason Kevin Durant can't be in NBA GOAT debate with LeBron James, Michael Jordan

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka claps back at hater who called her 'fluke'
Sports

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka claps back at hater who called her 'fluke'

MLB News: Padres unveil plan to block Dodgers fans from taking over Petco Park during playoffs
MLB

MLB News: Padres unveil plan to block Dodgers fans from taking over Petco Park during playoffs

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo