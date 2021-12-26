NC State and UCLA will clash off at Petco Park in the 2021 Holiday Bowl. Find out here when this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

NC State vs UCLA: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021 Holiday Bowl

NC State will meet with UCLA at Petco Park in San Diego in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find when and how to watch this 2021 Holiday Bowl match in the US. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their first meeting in more than 60 years, with the Bruins winning both matches in Los Angeles 21-12 and 7-0 in 1959 and 1960, respectively.

UCLA's leading tackler, Qwuantrezz Knight, is unavailable for this game due to COVID-19 regulations, and offensive lineman Antonio Mafi was also placed in quarantine Friday. The Bruins have a record of 8-4 in the Pacific-12, sitting on the third position, while the Wolfpack are also third with 9-3 in the Atlantic Coast.

NC State vs UCLA: Date

The 2021 Holiday Bowl game between NC State and UCLA will be played on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Petco Park in San Diego.

NC State vs UCLA: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch NC State vs UCLA for 2021 Holiday Bowl

The game to be played between NC State and UCLA for the 2021 Holiday Bowl, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options are FOX/FOX 4K.