The Boise State Broncos have two national titles dating back to 1958 and 1980, respectively. However, they have not yet competed in the College Football Playoff. In the upcoming season, they could be close to achieving this goal with their new recruit, who is the fastest wide receiver in the country.

Last season was very good for them, with a winning record of 10-4 overall and 8-0 in the Mountain West Conference. The Mountain West Conference changed their format for the 2023 season, eliminating divisions and allowing the two teams with the best records to play for the conference championship title.

The Broncos can’t rely solely on their new recruit, the fastest wide receiver in the nation. They still need to win outside of the conference to finish in the Top 25, something they haven’t achieved since 2019, when they finished 23rd.

Who is the new wide receiver for Boise State?

According to Hayes Fawcett, Boise State’s new recruit is WR Gatlin Bair, he decided to join the Broncos over the Michigan Wolverines. But the best part is that Blair is the fastest recruit in the nation as he runs the 100m in 10.18 seconds and the 200m in 20.41 seconds.

Blair played high school football for Burley Senior, but not only were Boise State and Michigan after him but Oregon, TCU and Alabama were other programs interested in the player as well.