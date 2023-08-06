Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and also a CFP National Championship in 2020, to name just two awards that made him a top prospect during the 2023 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Carolina Panthers to play in the upcoming 2023 season.

The hope that the Carolina Panthers have is that with Young, the franchise can return to the postseason, something that they have not achieved since 2017, when they lost in the Wild Card round against the New Orleans Saints.

Despite the recent bad streak, the Carolina Panthers have played in two Super Bowls in the 21st century, losing both games. However, those two appearances are a lot for a young franchise that was founded in 1993.

How did Bryce Young feel after Saturday’s practice on August 6?

According to a recent article published on ESPN by David Newton, the new Panthers quarterback revealed feeling frustrated after a recent practice. Bryce Young said, “As a competitor, we all get frustrated.”

In addition to his frustration, Young clarified that even though things go wrong in one day, he is ready for everything to get better. He said, “But we have to do a better job of bringing things back and really stepping back and making sure that even if it’s not our day, for one period or one play, we’re able to flip the script. We didn’t do a good enough job of that today. But that’s what training camp is for.”

Young played for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2020 to 2022, and he was the starting quarterback for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The 2021 season was where he posted his best college stats, going 13-2 with 367 passes completed for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns.