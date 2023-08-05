Jerry Rice is the player with the most postseason receiving yards, with a total of 2,245 yards. He also has 151 receptions in the playoffs. He played from 1985 until 2004 with three different franchises.

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are two other retired players who have set good postseason receiving records in the 21st century. They have combined for 2,831 receiving yards.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a great season in 2022, and one of their tight ends became the second player on the list of players with at least 1,000 postseason receiving yards.

Who are the only two active players with 1k or more postseason receiving yards to play in the 2023 season?

The only two active players with 1,000 or more postseason receiving yards who will be playing in the 2023 season are Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Kelce is a tight end, and Hill is a wide receiver. They were both teammates on the Chiefs in the past.

Hill is currently playing for the Miami Dolphins, and he has 91 postseason receptions with an average of 12.6 yards per reception. Kelce won his second ring with the Chiefs in 2022, and he has 133 receptions with an average of 11.6 yards per reception.