NCAAF News: Nick Saban, Shannon Sharpe strongly back Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

Nick Saban and Shannon Sharpe had great words for Colorado Buffaloes‘ transformation under Deion Sanders after NCAA football’s opening week triumph over North Dakota State. It was not always pretty, but a win is a win and the two reknowned football personalities backed Deion and his team amid backlash.

The Buffaloes started off the college football season with an 1-0 record. And though much could be fixed and done better, Colorado had its high notes to collect and take into the upcoming games. However, Deion Sanders’ presence in college football constantly brings up heated debates and his every move, game, playcall, and statement is put under the microscope. As Sanders’ team week 1 performance faced backlash, Nick Saban and Shannon Sharpe took their stance on Primetime’s side.

“No one realizes the impact that Deion Sanders had in the SWAC(South Western Athletic Conference),” Saban stated during a segment on ESPN’s College Gameday. “They got a huge TV contract, which has now enabled them to upgrade the quality of their programs, as well as provide better opportunities for their players to develop as people, as students and have better careers as football players.“

“You’re going to have to stand out for the simple fact scouts are not coming scouting these schools like they go Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, and so forth,” argued Shannon Sharpe on Nightcap.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms-up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Sanders confronts media after slim win over NDSU Bison

Not many athletes have nicknames as accurate as Deion’s ‘Primetime’. Whenever the Colorado Buffaloes grabs hold of a mic or looks into a camera he steals the show. Since his arrival to the University of Colorado, the team has been one of the most popular NCAA sides. People turn up to watch the Buffaloes play. Because of Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, but most importantly because of ‘Coach Prime’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders issues warning to his son Shedeur

Not everybody is a fan, though. Many pray on the team’s downfall, celebrate each stumble and are ever wary of anything that can be used against Sanders’ side. Deion, however, loves that position and even puts himself in it oftenly. When Prime and Shedeur walk down the field during pregame every week, a message is sent to everybody watching. It is them against the world.

“Some of you [are] upset that we got the W, some of you really mad we didn’t get the L,” Sanders said during his post-game press conference. “So God bless y’all, you’ll have to wait again till next week.”

Advertisement

When will Sanders’ Buffaloes take on to the field again?

Whether rooting for the Buffs or hoping for Prime and his team to stumble, everybody will be watching when the University of Colorado plays his second game of the 2024 college football season. Save the date as the Colorado Buffaloes visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 7th.

Advertisement

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will be back in action on Saturday night. Cameras will be rolling as not to miss any highlight reel moment these superstars can produce.