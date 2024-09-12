NCAAF News: Shilo Sanders' bold statement backfires on Shedeur, Buffaloes after loss to rivals

Many things are said at the heat of the battle. Everything is hyperbolized. However, every player is expected to walk their talk and Shilo Sanders failed to do so when the Colorado Buffaloes faced the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His brother and team quarterback Shedeur was most ridiculed for the rivalry loss, though.

Pregame and warmups are a game within the game. Players run their mouths and tension rises, the air gets thicker. Most statements made prior to kickoff may be easily forgotten. However, it becomes harder to vanish words when hundreds of cameras and microphones catch every single image and audio. Shilo Sanders made a bold prediction ahead of the game at Nebraska. And after the Buffaloes were thrashed by the Huskers, his own quote came back to bite him.

“We about to roll your [expletive],” said Sanders as he shook hands with Nebraska players during the coin toss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shilo’s forecast could not have been more incorrect for the NCAA rivalry match. The Buffs were steamrolled by the Huskers and the defense in which Shilo starts was blown out of the water. However, Shilo was let off the hook by the Huskers during their postgame celebrations. Instead they directed their provocations to his brother and face of the Buffaloes, Shedeur.

Shilo Sanders #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Advertisement

Shedeur addresses Nebraska’s celebrations

Shedeur Sanders has become one of the biggest personalities in college football. And it is not just because of his football skills which are undeniable. His statements and banter with rival fans and players has made him reknowned all over social media.

Advertisement

see also Deion Sanders breaks silence on controversy around Colorado fight song involving Shedeur

Whether he is flexing an expensive wrist watch on student sections, or aiming comments towards opponents, Shedeur never shies away from the trash-talking. And in defeat, the Buffs QB knows there will be a recoil. As Nebraska’s QB Dylan Raiola posted an image flexing a watch and danced to Shedeur’s song ‘Perfect Timing’, Deion’s son understands it is part of the game he plays and indicates there is not bad blood nor remorse.

Advertisement

“There is no reason to even get mad about that type of stuff,” Shedeur commented on 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders. “I feel like they doing what they are supposed to do. That is why I was on the field talking to the linemen, like let them talk, bro, they supposed to. They winning, they supposed to be able to do that. You got to be able to give and take, whatever you give out you gotta be able to take that, too.”

Shedeur believes the Nebraska game is water under the bridge, and is now time for the Buffaloes to turn the page and hopefully come out on the winning side of the field when they next travel to play the Colorado State Rams.

Advertisement