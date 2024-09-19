NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns head coach announces big decision about Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns have kicked off the season red-hot and will be looking to build on their great start as they face UL Monroe next Saturday. Ahead of a favourable matchup, the Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced a big decision about quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning has been the talk of the town since he committed to the Horns. However, his name was never on everybodies lips as it has the past week. After Quinn Ewers sustained an injury and was expected to miss some time, Arch’s name has been brought up by every fan asking for the five-star recruit to take the reins.

After an impressive outing against UTSA, Manning solidified his case for the starting job. And although, Ewers is still QB1 when healthy, Steve Sarkisian has confirmed it will be Arch’s team when the Longhorns host the Warhawks on September 21st.

“Arch is going to start at quarterback Saturday,” Sarkisian said, via On3. “I feel like Quinn (Ewers) has made great strides ever since Saturday night and where he’s gotten to, but my decision is I’m looking forward to his future as a player, but also the future of the season for us and the longevity. Getting him one more week healthier for the long term I think is good for us as we’re getting ready for SEC play. Arch is more than capable, as I think we all know.”

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Football Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Arch’s first college football start

The news came as shocking to nobody. Ewers did not get much reps all week long and as the opponent (on paper) shows little to no difficulty. Of course, the Monroe Warhawks will be eager to take on the underdog role and pull off the upset of the year. However, No.1 ranked team in college football has more than enough weapons to take care of business at home.

Although NCAA matchups are unpredictable and David can knock Goliath on every given Saturday, it seems the Longhorns won’t be the next giant on that list. Despite their starting quarterback’s absence, Texas has a roster deep enough to weather the storm. In the quarterback position alone, Peyton and Eli’s nephew would arguably be a starter on most teams.

Against UL Monroe Arch will have his first real chance to show that he is a bonafide QB1. Some claim that his great performance last time out was a fluke, as he faced a weak opponent who had not prepared for him nor had answers for Sarkisian’s scheme. Coach Sark had a message for his young quarterback ahead of first start in Texas.

“I don’t think he has to focus on leading right now. I think he needs to focus on playing at a high level. The best way he’s going to lead is by doing what he’s done all week, which is prepare really well, do his job at a high level, and then his natural leadership will come out when it’s supposed to.”

