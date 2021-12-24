Nevada and Western Michigan will clash off at Ford Field in the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl. Find out here when this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Nevada vs Western Michigan: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021 Quick Lane Bowl

Nevada will come against Western Michigan at Ford Field in Detroit in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find when and how to watch this 2021 Quick Lane Bowl match in the US. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Quick Lane Bowl was billed as a matchup between two of the country's most explosive offenses. However, predicted NFL draft selection Carson Strong declined to play in the Wolfpack's bowl game, putting the Broncos in a strong position. That leaves Kaleb Eleby of Western Michigan as the show-stealer quarterback. In helping WMU to a 7-5 record, he threw for over 3,000 yards.

Colorado State hired head coach Jay Norvell. Perhaps even more fascinating is the fact that Norvell will be accompanied by Nevada's offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, wide receivers coach, tight ends coach, and special teams coach. Vai Taua, the Wolfpack's running backs coach, will be the Quick Lane bowl's temporary head coach.

Nevada vs Western Michigan: Date

The 2021 Quick Lane Bowl game between Nevada and Western Michigan will be played on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Nevada vs Western Michigan: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Nevada vs Western Michigan for 2021 Quick Lane Bowl

The game to be played between Nevada and Western Michigan for the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option: ESPN, ESPN App.